HKO-WHL-Sums-Vancouver-Kelowna
Giants 3, Rockets 1
First Period
1. Vancouver, Kvasnica 2 (Florchuk) 2:31 (pp).
Penalties — Hamaliuk Kel (interference) 1:56; Sourdif Van (tripping) 4:03; Horning Van, Wong Kel (roughing) 11:30; Kannok Leipert Van (roughing) 12:52; Shepard Van (holding) 18:21.
Second Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Katzalay Van (interference) 5:08; Shepard Van, Swetlikoff Kel (high sticking) 11:28.
Third Period
2. Vancouver, Kvasnica 3 (Florchuk) 9:17.
3. Vancouver, Katzalay 2 (Shepard, Sourdif) 14:55 (pp).
4. Kelowna, Swetlikoff 10 (Poole, Wilton) 15:30.
Penalties — Novak Kel (hooking) 2:00; Lee Kel (boarding) 13:22.
Shots on goal by
|Vancouver
|5
|8
|9
|_
|22
|Kelowna
|13
|5
|7
|_
|25
Goal — Vancouver: Tendeck (W, ). Kelowna: Basran (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Vancouver: 2-3; Kelowna: 0-4.
Referees — Jeff Ingram, Bobby Jo Love. Linesmen — Josh Albinati, Dave McMahon.
Attendance — 5,128 at Kelowna.