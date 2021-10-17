Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Swift Current-Winnipeg

Ice 3, Broncos 1

First Period

1. Swift Current, Ward 3 (Bettahar, McGinley) 10:48 (pp).

Penalties — Pelletier Sc (hooking) 8:50; Lambos Wpg (tripping) 9:21; Savoie Wpg (interference) 9:45; Ward Sc (hooking) 14:37.

Second Period

2. Winnipeg, Milne 5 (Smallwood, Zloty) 19:26.

Penalties — Streule Wpg (hooking) 6:55; Bettahar Sc (checking from behind) 9:46; McGinley Sc (high sticking) 19:49.

Third Period

3. Winnipeg, McClennon 6 (Pederson, Savoie) 0:17 (pp).

4. Winnipeg, Bruce 5 (Benson, Muir) 16:37.

Penalties — Lambos Wpg (high sticking) 0:31; Wyrostok Sc, Streule Wpg (roughing) 5:12; Wyrostok Sc (high sticking) 7:49; Smallwood Wpg (tripping) 11:03; Pelletier Sc (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 11:52; Orzeck Wpg (cross checking) 11:52; Milne Wpg (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 18:49; McClennon Wpg (double minor, roughing) 19:09; Ward Sc, Wyrostok Sc, Alexander Wpg (roughing) 19:09.

Shots on goal by

Swift Current 8 3 8 _ 19
Winnipeg 19 20 6 _ 45

Goal — Swift Current: Poulter (L, ). Winnipeg: Alexander (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Swift Current: 1-7; Winnipeg: 1-5.

Referees — Bob Millette, Bryce Sebastian. Linesmen — Kelsey Mahoney, Layne Richardson.

Attendance — 1,621 at Winnipeg.