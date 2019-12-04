Wheat Kings 7, Broncos 3

First Period

1. Brandon, Pierce 2 (Burzan, Lambos) 5:49.

2. Swift Current, Alkhimov 4 (Regnier, Pelletier) 9:42 (pp).

Penalties — McCartney Bdn (kneeing) 8:59; Bulych Sc (tripping) 16:35; McCallum Bdn (holding) 18:59.

Second Period

3. Swift Current, Ostir 3 (Regnier) 15:11 (sh).

4. Swift Current, Bulych 6 (Puutio) 17:27 (sh).

Penalties — Kaluski Sc (holding) 14:50; Sekundiak Bdn (checking to the head) 17:59; Bulych Sc (high sticking) 18:52.

Third Period

5. Brandon, McCallum 10 (Hooker, Nychuk) 1:00.

6. Brandon, Thorpe 3 (Hagan, Sekundiak) 2:01.

7. Brandon, Pierce 3 (Nychuk, Burzan) 4:16.

8. Brandon, Reinhardt 18 (Schmiemann, Gutenberg) 5:40.

9. Brandon, Thorpe 4 (Schneider, Salame) 13:25.

10. Brandon, McCallum 11 (Lambos) 14:59.

Penalties — Puutio Sc (slashing) 19:22.

Shots on goal by

Swift Current 9 12 6 _ 27
Brandon 8 18 12 _ 38

Goal — Swift Current: Klassen (L, ). Brandon: Patera (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Swift Current: 1-3; Brandon: 0-4.

Referees — Karlin Krieger, Ward Pateman. Linesmen — Neal Prokop, Darrell Surminski.

Attendance — 2,903 at Brandon.