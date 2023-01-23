HKO-WHL-Sums-Spokane-Portland

Winterhawks 6, Chiefs 1 First Period 1. Portland, Klassen 26 (unassisted) 1:34. 2. Spokane, Catton 13 (unassisted) 8:45. 3. Portland, McCleary 9 (O'Brien, Lucius) 12:48. Penalties \u2014 Streek Spo (tripping) 3:56; Weinstein Spo (tripping) 19:08. Second Period 4. Portland, O'Brien 10 (Stefan) 0:46 (pp). 5. Portland, McCleary 10 (Nguyen) 1:29. 6. Portland, Nguyen 13 (Litke, Alscher) 13:22 (pp). 7. Portland, Klassen 27 (Lucius, O'Brien) 19:06 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Litke Por (hooking) 3:46; McCleary Por (cross checking) 9:37; Catton Spo (high sticking) 11:24; Lane Spo (roughing) 18:49; Hayes Spo (10-minute misconduct) 19:06; Bertholet Spo (slashing) 19:52. Third Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Bonni Spo (high sticking) 0:14; Crampton Spo (delay of game) 2:34; Bertholet Spo, Buttazzoni Por, Johnson Por (roughing) 5:47; Streek Spo (hooking) 12:49; De Luca Spo, Litke Por (roughing) 14:32; Sotheran Por (major, major-fighting; misconduct, game misconduct) 14:32; Crampton Spo (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 14:32; Parr Spo, Ravndahl Por (major, major-fighting) 19:52. Shots on goal by Spokane 6 7 11 _ 24 Portland 12 12 16 _ 40 Goal \u2014 Spokane: Cowan (L, ), Michaluk (0:00 third, 16 shots, 16 saves). Portland: Giannuzzi (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Spokane: 0-4; Portland: 3-8. Referees \u2014 Adam Bloski, Bryan Bourdon. Linesmen \u2014 Erik Freeman, Toby Wolfe. Attendance \u2014 3,502 at Portland.