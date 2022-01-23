Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Spokane-Portland

Winterhawks 5, Chiefs 4 (OT)

First Period

1. Portland, Klassen 16 (Hanas, Hanus) 13:38 (pp).

2. Portland, O'Brien 6 (unassisted) 15:20.

Penalties — Gizowski Spo (hooking) 13:19; Sward Spo, Nguyen Por (roughing) 20:00.

Second Period

3. Spokane, Hughes 12 (Bertholet) 8:58.

4. Spokane, Streek 5 (Sward, Bertholet) 16:41 (pp).

Penalties — Bevington Por (slashing) 12:07; Alscher Por (tripping) 15:32; Weinstein Spo (delay of game) 18:27; Gross Spo (high sticking) 19:59.

Third Period

5. Spokane, Atchison 7 (Hughes, Proske) 5:49 (pp).

6. Portland, Kozak 20 (Stefan, Hanas) 9:21 (pp).

7. Portland, Hanas 12 (Nguyen) 10:47.

8. Spokane, Sward 7 (Hughes, Swetlikoff) 19:48.

Penalties — McCleary Por (high sticking) 4:55; Wiles Spo (holding) 7:54; Atchison Spo (charging) 11:44; Gross Spo (delay of game) 12:41.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Spokane 4 14 11 1 _ 30
Portland 11 8 15 3 _ 37

Goal — Spokane: Panghli (34 shots, 30 saves). Portland: Gauthier (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Spokane: 2-3; Portland: 2-5.

Referees — Josh Albinati, Taylor Burzminski. Linesmen — Michael Bean, Joe Mahon.

Attendance — 2,094 at Portland.