Chiefs 2, Tigers 1

First Period

1. Spokane, Mattson 18 (Zummack, Gross) 4:39.

Penalties — Toporowski Spo, Anderson Mh (roughing) 7:24; Finley Spo (interference) 19:28.

Second Period

2. Spokane, Mattson 19 (Zummack) 11:50.

Penalties — Chyzowski Mh (tripping) 1:46; McCarry Mh (boarding) 9:12; Larson Spo, Plouffe Mh (roughing) 12:55; Zummack Spo (tripping) 13:58; Beckman Spo (slashing) 20:00.

Third Period

3. Medicine Hat, Kemp 25 (Brown, Chyzowski) 17:52.

Penalties — Toporowski Spo (tripping) 6:30; Plouffe Mh (holding) 19:27.

Shots on goal by

Spokane 4 9 3 _ 16
Medicine Hat 9 16 10 _ 35

Goal — Spokane: Parík (W, ). Medicine Hat: Søgaard (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Spokane: 0-3; Medicine Hat: 0-4.

Referees — Tyler Adair, Kevin Webinger. Linesmen — Darren Holeha, Will Mosswick.

Attendance — 3,100 at Medicine Hat.