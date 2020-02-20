Chiefs 6, Hurricanes 3

First Period

1. Spokane, Hughes 16 (Beckman, Smith) 8:54 (pp).

2. Spokane, Finley 17 (Beckman, Larson) 12:36.

Penalties — Davis Let (tripping) 8:25.

Second Period

3. Spokane, Toporowski 21 (Mattson, Zummack) 6:55.

4. Lethbridge, Barlage 20 (Cotton, Addison) 11:41 (pp).

5. Lethbridge, Stringer 9 (Prefontaine, Jones) 19:49.

Penalties — King Spo (kneeing) 11:25; Toporowski Spo (high sticking) 16:40.

Third Period

6. Spokane, Beckman 42 (Finley, King) 0:27.

7. Spokane, Toporowski 22 (Beckman, King) 3:45.

8. Lethbridge, Davis 20 (Wheatcroft, Addison) 4:03.

9. Spokane, Beckman 43 (Finley, King) 17:34 (en).

Penalties — Stringer Let (interference) 5:41; King Spo (slashing) 9:33.

Shots on goal by

Spokane 13 6 9 _ 28
Lethbridge 10 23 11 _ 44

Goal — Spokane: Parík (W, ). Lethbridge: Tetachuk (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Spokane: 1-2; Lethbridge: 1-3.

Referees — Jordan Lightbown, Austin Weisgerber. Linesmen — Matt Schoenroth, David Gilfoy.

Attendance — 4,032 at Lethbridge.