HKO-WHL-Sums-Spokane-Everett

Silvertips 4, Chiefs 3 (SO)

First Period

1. Everett, Kindopp 24 (Goncalves, Fonstad) 1:00 (pp).

2. Spokane, Beckman 20 (Zummack, Russell) 3:35 (pp).

3. Spokane, King 6 (Atchison, Mattson) 12:27.

Penalties — Beckman Spo (slashing) 0:15; Fairbrother Evt (holding) 3:07.

Second Period

4. Everett, Berezowski 9 (Gurney, Hendren) 15:18.

Penalties — Russell Spo (interference) 8:09; Butt Evt (charging) 17:00.

Third Period

5. Everett, Goncalves 15 (Christiansen, Wylie) 6:40 (pp).

6. Spokane, Toporowski 7 (Zummack, King) 16:32.

Penalties — Berezowski Evt (tripping) 3:31; Spokane bench (too many men, served by Jacobson) 5:12.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shootout — Everett wins 2-1

Everett: Kindopp goal, Christiansen miss, Goncalves goal.

Spokane: Mattson miss, Beckman goal, Zummack miss.

Shots on goal by

Spokane 8 14 7 2 _ 31 Everett 10 10 10 4 _ 35

Goal — Spokane: Arnold (34 shots, 31 saves). Everett: Karki (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Spokane: 1-2; Everett: 2-3.

Referees — Nick Panter, Mark Pearce. Linesmen — Adam Brastad, Cameron Wetmore.

Attendance — 4,590 at Everett.