HKO-WHL-Sums-Seattle-Tri-City

Thunderbirds 5, Americans 3

First Period

1. Tri-City, Bell 4 (Bouchard, Huo) 4:49 (pp).

2. Seattle, Roulette 6 (Rybinski) 8:09 (pp).

3. Seattle, Davidson 2 (Gustafson, Korchinski) 9:01 (pp).

4. Seattle, Sanders 5 (Rempe, Bauer) 15:21.

Penalties — McMillan Tc () 17:43; Bauer Sea (tripping) 3:52; Mynio Sea (tripping) 5:51; Bouchard Tc (hooking) 6:42; Rempe Sea, Ferguson Tc (major, major-fighting) 8:34; Ferguson Tc (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 8:34; Lajoie Tc (interference) 11:34.

Second Period

5. Seattle, Myatovic 1 (unassisted) 2:32 (sh).

6. Tri-City, Sloan 3 (Bouchard, Lajoie) 3:25 (pp).

7. Seattle, Schaefer 5 (Bauer, Rybinski) 4:45.

8. Tri-City, Bell 5 (Huo) 10:24.

Penalties — Schaefer Sea (roughing) 2:09; Rybinski Sea (high sticking) 5:42; Lajoie Tc (hooking) 8:27; Bauer Sea (checking to the head) 9:36; Myatovic Sea (slashing) 15:28.

Third Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Van Impe Sea (interference) 8:04; Rempe Sea (hooking) 10:51; Tri-City bench (too many men, served by Savage) 16:13.

Shots on goal by

Seattle 18 11 6 _ 35 Tri-City 6 6 4 _ 16

Goal — Seattle: Ratzlaff (W, ). Tri-City: Boyko (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Seattle: 2-7; Tri-City: 2-8.

Referees — Trevor Nolan, Mike Campbell. Linesmen — Max Lucas, Michael McGowan.

Attendance — 2,545 at Tri-City.