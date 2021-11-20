HKO-WHL-Sums-Seattle-Spokane

Thunderbirds 5, Chiefs 3 First Period 1. Seattle, Roulette 7 (Ciona, Gustafson) 0:15. Penalties \u2014 Korchinski Sea (tripping) 5:30; Gross Spo (hooking) 7:21; Larson Spo (cross checking) 14:23; Weinstein Spo (interference) 17:47. Second Period 2. Spokane, Streek 1 (unassisted) 3:54. 3. Spokane, Toporowski 7 (Proske, Finley) 8:09. 4. Spokane, Plaschewsky 1 (Cheveldayoff, Fricker) 8:24. 5. Seattle, Davidson 4 (Rybinski) 17:41. Penalties \u2014 Kovgoreniya Spo (checking to the head major, misconduct) 18:02; Finley Spo (holding) 14:28. Third Period 6. Seattle, Popowich 2 (Korchinski, Gustafson) 6:47. 7. Seattle, Roulette 8 (Gustafson, Korchinski) 13:03 (pp). 8. Seattle, Ciona 3 (unassisted) 19:52 (en). Penalties \u2014 Gottfried Sea (interference) 8:10; Weinstein Spo (holding) 12:12; Schaefer Sea (roughing) 13:23; Hughes Spo (checking to the head) 13:23. Shots on goal by Seattle 19 7 15 _ 41 Spokane 3 8 9 _ 20 Goal \u2014 Seattle: Ratzlaff (W, ). Spokane: Beaupit (L, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Seattle: 1-6; Spokane: 0-2. Referees \u2014 Trevor Nolan, Bryan Bourdon. Linesmen \u2014 Trevor Beaton, Tim Plamondon. Attendance \u2014 5,105 at Spokane.