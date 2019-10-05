HKO-WHL-Sums-Seattle-Spokane
Chiefs 5, Thunderbirds 1
First Period
1. Spokane, Smith 1 (Jacobson, King) 2:14.
2. Spokane, McGrew 4 (Zummack, Beckman) 7:37 (pp).
3. Spokane, Toporowski 2 (Hughes, Finley) 7:53.
4. Seattle, Jeri-Leon 1 (Uchacz, Ciona) 11:05.
Penalties — Bateman Sea (slashing) 6:13; Hughes Spo (hooking) 19:59.
Second Period
5. Spokane, Smith 2 (Král, Beckman) 3:45.
6. Spokane, McGrew 5 (Zummack, Smith) 11:46 (pp).
Penalties — Wedman Sea (cross checking) 7:26; Seattle bench (too many men, served by Roulette) 10:24; Kukuca Sea, Beckman Spo (roughing) 15:25; MacNeil Spo (hooking) 18:30.
Third Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Smith Spo (tripping) 4:15; Atchison Spo (slashing) 8:26; Ciona Sea (hooking) 9:20; Atchison Spo (slashing) 13:13.
Shots on goal by
|Seattle
|10
|10
|11
|_
|31
|Spokane
|13
|12
|7
|_
|32
Goal — Seattle: Lyda (L, ). Spokane: Arnold (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Seattle: 0-5; Spokane: 2-4.
Referees — Bryan Bourdon, Mike Campbell. Linesmen — Nick Albinati, Bradley Parker.
Attendance — 4,033 at Spokane.