HKO-WHL-Sums-Seattle-Kamloops

Thunderbirds 6, Blazers 1

First Period

1. Seattle, Bauer 4 (unassisted) 6:09 (sh).

2. Seattle, Rybinski 5 (Ciona) 7:38.

3. Seattle, Hanzel 4 (Knazko, Rybinski) 7:52.

4. Seattle, Ciona 4 (Hanzel, Rybinski) 16:28.

Penalties — Rempe Sea (tripping) 4:25.

Second Period

5. Kamloops, Pillar 10 (Minten, Bairos) 1:53.

Penalties — Bauer Sea, Schmiemann Kam (major, major-fighting) 4:39; Rempe Sea (inter. on goaltender) 8:37; Brandwood Kam (double minor, roughing) 18:46; Rempe Sea (roughing) 18:46.

Third Period

6. Seattle, Popowich 3 (Gustafson) 3:42.

7. Seattle, Schaefer 11 (Knazko) 8:36.

Penalties — Brandwood Kam (tripping) 17:46.

Shots on goal by

Seattle 10 11 6 _ 27
Kamloops 8 11 7 _ 26

Goal — Seattle: Milic (W, ). Kamloops: Ernst (L, ), Maddocks (8:36 third, 2 shots, 2 saves).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Seattle: 0-2; Kamloops: 0-2.

Referees — Josh Albinati, Ward Pateman. Linesmen — Riley Balson, Josh Long.

Attendance — 4,210 at Kamloops.