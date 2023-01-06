HKO-WHL-Sums-Saskatoon-Swift Current

Broncos 5, Blades 4 (SO) First Period 1. Saskatoon, Wright 2 (Watterodt, Gustafson) 15:35. 2. Swift Current, Ward 14 (McNutt, Sadhra-Kang) 18:53. Penalties \u2014 Volotovskii Sas (hooking) 8:20; Burzynski Sc (cross checking) 13:54; Roulette Sas (roughing) 14:02; McGinley Sc (tripping) 15:42. Second Period 3. Saskatoon, Roulette 15 (De La Gorgendiere, Sidorov) 13:26 (pp). 4. Saskatoon, Molendyk 4 (Hansen, Lies) 15:05. 5. Swift Current, Birnie 7 (Pelletier, McGinley) 19:27. Penalties \u2014 McGinley Sc (charging) 5:28; Burzynski Sc (high sticking) 12:19; Swift Current bench (too many men, served by Eger) 12:58. Third Period 6. Swift Current, Wyrostok 9 (Birnie, Caswell) 4:42 (pp). 7. Swift Current, Filmon 24 (Pelletier, McNutt) 16:01. 8. Saskatoon, Sidorov 17 (Molendyk, Wong) 18:45 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Hansen Sas (face off violation) 3:21; Lewis Sc (hooking) 18:37. Overtime No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 None. Shootout \u2014 Swift Current wins 1-0 Swift Current: Filmon goal, Burzynski miss, Ward miss. Saskatoon: Roulette miss, Sidorov miss, Wong miss. Shots on goal by Saskatoon 8 9 3 1 _ 21 Swift Current 10 5 15 2 _ 33 Goal \u2014 Saskatoon: Chadwick (29 shots, 25 saves). Swift Current: Dyck (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Saskatoon: 2-6; Swift Current: 1-3. Referees \u2014 Bob Millette, Bryce Sebastian. Linesmen \u2014 Logan Tisdale. Attendance \u2014 1,848 at Swift Current.