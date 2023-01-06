HKO-WHL-Sums-Saskatoon-Swift Current

Broncos 5, Blades 4 (SO)

First Period

1. Saskatoon, Wright 2 (Watterodt, Gustafson) 15:35.

2. Swift Current, Ward 14 (McNutt, Sadhra-Kang) 18:53.

Penalties — Volotovskii Sas (hooking) 8:20; Burzynski Sc (cross checking) 13:54; Roulette Sas (roughing) 14:02; McGinley Sc (tripping) 15:42.

Second Period

3. Saskatoon, Roulette 15 (De La Gorgendiere, Sidorov) 13:26 (pp).

4. Saskatoon, Molendyk 4 (Hansen, Lies) 15:05.

5. Swift Current, Birnie 7 (Pelletier, McGinley) 19:27.

Penalties — McGinley Sc (charging) 5:28; Burzynski Sc (high sticking) 12:19; Swift Current bench (too many men, served by Eger) 12:58.

Third Period

6. Swift Current, Wyrostok 9 (Birnie, Caswell) 4:42 (pp).

7. Swift Current, Filmon 24 (Pelletier, McNutt) 16:01.

8. Saskatoon, Sidorov 17 (Molendyk, Wong) 18:45 (pp).

Penalties — Hansen Sas (face off violation) 3:21; Lewis Sc (hooking) 18:37.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shootout — Swift Current wins 1-0

Swift Current: Filmon goal, Burzynski miss, Ward miss.

Saskatoon: Roulette miss, Sidorov miss, Wong miss.

Shots on goal by

Saskatoon 8 9 3 1 _ 21 Swift Current 10 5 15 2 _ 33

Goal — Saskatoon: Chadwick (29 shots, 25 saves). Swift Current: Dyck (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Saskatoon: 2-6; Swift Current: 1-3.

Referees — Bob Millette, Bryce Sebastian. Linesmen — Logan Tisdale.

Attendance — 1,848 at Swift Current.