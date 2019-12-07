Ice 3, Pats 2 (OT)

First Period

1. Winnipeg, Teply 12 (Krebs, Lambos) 11:49 (pp).

Penalties — Dubinsky Reg (checking to the head) 1:14; Evans Reg (hooking) 10:04; Nijhoff Reg (cross checking) 18:00.

Second Period

2. Winnipeg, Ginnell 9 (Muir) 7:52.

Penalties — Denomie Reg (hooking) 13:23.

Third Period

3. Regina, Krane 6 (Denomie, Holmes) 18:39.

4. Regina, Krane 7 (Holmes) 19:35.

Penalties — Pratt Reg (tripping) 2:56; Holmes Reg (slashing) 14:19; Leppard Wpg (embellishment) 14:19.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — Nijhoff Reg (hooking) 1:07.

Shots on goal by

Regina 6 9 10 0 _ 25
Winnipeg 15 13 11 3 _ 42

Goal — Regina: Paddock (39 shots, 37 saves). Winnipeg: Hughes (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Regina: 0-0; Winnipeg: 2-6.

Referees — Tyler Adair, Fraser Lawrence. Linesmen — Ryan Cooke, Nick Grenier.

Attendance — 1,348 at Winnipeg.