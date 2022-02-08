HKO-WHL-Sums-Regina-Edmonton

Oil Kings 6, Pats 3 First Period 1. Edmonton, Wiebe 7 (Horstmann, Golder) 2:09. 2. Edmonton, Guenther 28 (Williams, Guhle) 7:06 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Souch Edm (double minor, high sticking) 18:23; Bateman Reg (hooking) 6:30; Evans Reg (high sticking) 13:51. Second Period 3. Edmonton, Luypen 19 (unassisted) 0:56 (sh). 4. Regina, Svozil 3 (unassisted) 9:56. Penalties \u2014 Nijhoff Reg (high sticking) 2:03; Evans Reg (closing hand on puck) 7:13; Dubinsky Reg (high sticking) 12:31; Neighbours Edm (cross checking) 19:06; Nijhoff Reg, Sourdif Edm (roughing) 20:00. Third Period 5. Regina, Svozil 4 (Bedard, Howe) 1:04 (pp). 6. Regina, Bedard 25 (Howe, Valis) 2:16. 7. Edmonton, Demek 15 (Prokop, Neighbours) 4:04. 8. Edmonton, Kubicek 12 (Prokop, Souch) 11:59 (pp). 9. Edmonton, Williams 22 (Peters, Neighbours) 18:26. Penalties \u2014 Nijhoff Reg (cross checking) 10:12; Pyne Reg (ineligible player ) 15:32; Linklater Reg (delay of game) 19:16. Shots on goal by Regina 7 7 6 _ 20 Edmonton 14 14 14 _ 42 Goal \u2014 Regina: Pyne (L, ). Edmonton: Cossa (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Regina: 1-4; Edmonton: 2-7. Referees \u2014 Fraser Lawrence, Curtis Johanson. Linesmen \u2014 Connor LaForge, Scott Kramers. Attendance \u2014 3,883 at Edmonton.