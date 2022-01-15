HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince George-Vancouver

Cougars 3, Giants 2 (OT) First Period 1. Vancouver, Lies 5 (Hall, Ostapchuk) 11:43. Penalties \u2014 Hall Van (high sticking) 16:02. Second Period 2. Vancouver, Sourdif 9 (Ostapchuk) 4:32. 3. Prince George, Samson 7 (Dezainde, Thornton) 12:37. 4. Prince George, Ziemmer 11 (Heidt) 14:37. Penalties \u2014 Thorpe Van (10-minute misconduct) 19:30. Third Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 None. Overtime No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 None. Shots on goal by Prince George 14 12 8 4 _ 38 Vancouver 16 7 14 2 _ 39 Goal \u2014 Prince George: Brennan (W, ). Vancouver: Vikman (38 shots, 35 saves). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Prince George: 0-1; Vancouver: 0-0. Referees \u2014 Mark Pearce, Bryan Bourdon. Linesmen \u2014 Brett Mackey, Nick Bilko. Attendance \u2014 2,163 at Vancouver.