HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince George-Portland
Winterhawks 4, Cougars 1
First Period
1. Portland, Ludvig 11 (Kozak) 8:24.
Penalties — Maser Pg (double minor, checking from behind) 3:15; Hanus Por (tripping) 13:05.
Second Period
2. Prince George, Maser 13 (Moberg, Schoettler) 1:37 (pp).
3. Portland, Fromm-Delorme 3 (Newkirk, Cicek) 7:19.
4. Portland, Dureau 3 (Gricius, Jarvis) 12:13 (pp).
Penalties — Newkirk Por (unsportsmanlike cnd., roughing) 0:56; Maser Pg (hooking) 10:54; Nolan Por (holding) 15:00; Bowie Pg (checking from behind) 16:56; Hanus Por (charging) 19:50.
Third Period
5. Portland, Jarvis 13 (Dureau, Ludvig) 19:30 (en).
Penalties — Perepeluk Pg (high sticking) 15:15.
Shots on goal by
|Prince George
|6
|12
|9
|_
|27
|Portland
|14
|12
|7
|_
|33
Goal — Prince George: Brennan (L, ). Portland: Hofer (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince George: 1-4; Portland: 1-5.
Referees — Duncan Brow, Jeff Ingram. Linesmen — Nick Bilko, Jarrod Boman.
Attendance — 2,863 at Portland.