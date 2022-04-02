HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince George-Kelowna

Rockets 9, Cougars 2 First Period 1. Prince George, Br\u00f8ndberg 1 (Dowhaniuk, Brown) 1:31. 2. Kelowna, Cristall 22 (Carmichael, Szturc) 2:11. 3. Kelowna, Kydd 15 (Novak) 5:08. 4. Kelowna, Feist 14 (Liwiski, Szturc) 7:17 (pp). 5. Kelowna, Cristall 23 (Kydd, Dach) 16:08 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Dowhaniuk Pg (tripping) 5:29; Thornton Pg (holding) 15:42. Second Period 6. Kelowna, Cousins 3 (Cristall) 3:11. 7. Prince George, MacAdams 11 (Heidt) 4:27. 8. Kelowna, Lee 15 (Dach, Novak) 13:25 (pp). 9. Kelowna, Wightman 3 (Lee, Cousins) 15:29. 10. Kelowna, Novak 26 (Flamand) 16:47. Penalties \u2014 Dezainde Pg, McMillen Kel (major, major-fighting) 3:18; Kelowna bench (too many men, served by Cristall) 6:41; Heidt Pg (tripping) 13:03; MacAdams Pg (interference) 19:29. Third Period 11. Kelowna, Carmichael 2 (McMillen, Cousins) 15:05. Penalties \u2014 Cristall Kel (roughing) 4:08; Singer Pg, Price Kel (major, major-fighting) 17:50. Shots on goal by Prince George 6 10 8 _ 24 Kelowna 17 12 10 _ 39 Goal \u2014 Prince George: Brennan (L, ), Young (16:47 second, 11 shots, 10 saves). Kelowna: Boyko (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Prince George: 0-2; Kelowna: 3-4. Referees \u2014 Adam Bloski, Graedy Hamilton. Linesmen \u2014 Josh Long, Dustin Minty. Attendance \u2014 3,820 at Kelowna.