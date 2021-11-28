HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince Albert-Winnipeg

Raiders 4, Ice 3 (OT) First Period 1. Winnipeg, Savoie 13 (Zloty) 9:41 (pp). 2. Winnipeg, Geekie 7 (Zloty) 17:25. Penalties \u2014 Guhle Pa (cross checking) 4:47; Herman Pa (checking from behind) 8:45. Second Period 3. Winnipeg, Milne 17 (Smallwood) 3:09. 4. Prince Albert, Herman 5 (Wiesblatt) 4:46. 5. Prince Albert, Vitelli 8 (Herman) 5:46. 6. Prince Albert, Kosior 4 (Wiesblatt) 10:58. Penalties \u2014 Pakkala Pa (cross checking) 7:42; Wilson Pa, Prosofsky Wpg (roughing) 10:27; Allan Pa, Swan Wpg (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 12:40. Third Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 None. Overtime No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Guhle Pa (high sticking) 0:52. Shots on goal by Prince Albert 8 11 4 1 _ 24 Winnipeg 15 9 8 4 _ 36 Goal \u2014 Prince Albert: Chaika (W, ). Winnipeg: Hauser (24 shots, 20 saves). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Prince Albert: 0-0; Winnipeg: 1-4. Referees \u2014 Mike Langin, Aydon Brown. Linesmen \u2014 Darrell Surminski, Nick Grenier. Attendance \u2014 1,621 at Winnipeg.