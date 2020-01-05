Ice 6, Raiders 3

First Period

1. Winnipeg, Pederson 14 (McClennon) 0:57.

2. Winnipeg, Pederson 15 (Krebs, McClennon) 1:08.

3. Prince Albert, Usau 12 (unassisted) 11:08.

Penalties — Hughes Wpg (roughing) 6:49.

Second Period

4. Winnipeg, McClennon 20 (Johnson, Zloty) 12:34 (pp).

5. Prince Albert, Watts 17 (Usau) 13:09.

6. Prince Albert, Guhle 8 (Moe, Protas) 16:42.

Penalties — Vitelli Pa (interference) 1:05; Masella Pa (high sticking) 3:03; Stepanov Pa (hooking) 11:17.

Third Period

7. Winnipeg, Johnson 13 (Leppard) 3:47.

8. Winnipeg, Leppard 12 (Johnson, Lambos) 6:39.

9. Winnipeg, Leppard 13 (Muir) 14:59.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Prince Albert 14 6 8 _ 28
Winnipeg 9 11 5 _ 25

Goal — Prince Albert: Bilous (L, ). Winnipeg: Hughes (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince Albert: 0-1; Winnipeg: 1-3.

Referees — Jason Bourdon, Mike Langin. Linesmen — Ryan Cooke, Layne Richardson.

Attendance — 1,621 at Winnipeg.