Raiders 4, Broncos 1

First Period

1. Prince Albert, Stepanov 3 (Vitelli, Brook) 11:46.

2. Prince Albert, Watts 14 (Protas, Usau) 19:42 (pp).

Penalties — Hayes Pa (hooking) 3:20; McGinley Sc (tripping) 18:28; Masella Pa (checking to the head) 19:54.

Second Period

3. Swift Current, Alkhimov 3 (unassisted) 3:46.

4. Prince Albert, Wiesblatt 11 (Usau) 10:01.

Penalties — Saleski Sc (slashing) 11:57.

Third Period

5. Prince Albert, Wiesblatt 12 (Protas, Moe) 10:24.

Penalties — Brook Pa, McGinley Sc (major, major-fighting) 19:38.

Shots on goal by

Prince Albert 21 11 12 _ 44
Swift Current 8 9 2 _ 19

Goal — Prince Albert: Serhyenko (W, ). Swift Current: Poulter (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince Albert: 1-2; Swift Current: 0-2.

Referees — Aydon Brown, Adam Byblow. Linesmen — Andrew Sawatsky, Logan Tisdale.

Attendance — 2,053 at Swift Current.