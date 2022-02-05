HKO-WHL-Sums-Moose Jaw-Medicine Hat

Warriors 5, Tigers 2

First Period

1. Moose Jaw, Kaddoura 4 (Alarie, Mateychuk) 2:07.

2. Moose Jaw, Korczak 17 (Baco, Gallant) 5:59.

3. Moose Jaw, Alarie 13 (Korczak, Gallant) 9:23.

4. Moose Jaw, Howell 1 (Tien) 15:41.

Penalties — Larson Mj (high sticking) 9:58; Lee Mh (hooking) 13:21; Wanner Mj, Arp Mh (major, major-fighting) 16:53; Arp Mh (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 16:53; Calvert Mj (mouthguard) 19:37.

Second Period

5. Medicine Hat, Boehm 5 (Andresen, Bocharov) 1:57.

Penalties — Hoekstra Mj (hooking) 15:13; Medicine Hat bench (too many men, served by Patton) 18:28.

Third Period

6. Medicine Hat, Patton 8 (Boehm, Wiesblatt) 6:30.

7. Moose Jaw, Firkus 26 (Korczak, Mateychuk) 14:03 (pp).

Penalties — MacNeil Mh (hooking) 12:06; Alarie Mj, Wiesblatt Mh (major, major-fighting) 18:15; Alarie Mj (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 18:15.

Shots on goal by

Moose Jaw 12 8 10 _ 30 Medicine Hat 6 14 11 _ 31

Goal — Moose Jaw: Unger (W, ). Medicine Hat: Langkow (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Moose Jaw: 1-4; Medicine Hat: 0-3.

Referees — Chris Crich, Spencer Cave. Linesmen — Will Mosswick, Jason Nedinis.

Attendance — 1,793 at Medicine Hat.