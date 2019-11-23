HKO-WHL-Sums-Moose Jaw-Medicine Hat

Tigers 3, Warriors 1

First Period

1. Moose Jaw, Hardy 9 (Zabransky) 6:00.

2. Medicine Hat, McCarry 5 (Danielson, Longo) 17:13.

Penalties — None.

Second Period

3. Medicine Hat, Hamblin 15 (Longo) 2:39.

4. Medicine Hat, Preziuso 8 (Clayton, Hamblin) 4:26.

Penalties — Hopwo Mh (tripping) 9:58; Zabransky Mj (hooking) 11:07; Hopwo Mh (hooking) 18:36.

Third Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Hardy Mj (major-fighting) 1:14; Gavlas Mh (major-fighting) 1:14; Medicine Hat bench (too many men, served by Sillinger) 6:54.

Shots on goal by

Moose Jaw 7 5 12 _ 24 Medicine Hat 17 18 9 _ 44

Goal — Moose Jaw: Evanoff (L, ). Medicine Hat: Bjorklund (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Moose Jaw: 0-3; Medicine Hat: 0-1.

Referees — Chris Crich, Austin Weisgerber. Linesmen — Derek Bandstra, Jared Capner.

Attendance — 2,506 at Medicine Hat.