HKO-WHL-Sums-Moose Jaw-Calgary

Hitmen 7, Warriors 1

First Period

1. Calgary, Galloway 3 (Kydd, Adaszynski) 2:42.

2. Calgary, Funk 6 (Fiddler-Schultz) 10:19.

3. Calgary, Tschigerl 13 (Fiddler-Schultz, Peters) 11:12 (sh).

4. Calgary, Tschigerl 14 (Fiddler-Schultz, van de Leest) 19:35 (pp).

Penalties — Tulk Cgy (interference) 10:55; Baco Mj (tripping) 18:57.

Second Period

5. Calgary, Zimmerman 5 (Kydd) 4:29.

6. Calgary, Whynott 2 (Fiddler-Schultz) 12:44.

7. Calgary, Adaszynski 4 (Whynott) 19:46 (pp).

Penalties — Sutter Cgy (cross checking) 5:23; Firkus Mj, Slaney Cgy (roughing) 7:26; Alarie Mj (roughing) 9:02; Muranov Cgy (hooking) 17:45; Firkus Mj (hooking) 18:23.

Third Period

8. Moose Jaw, Doust 5 (Yager, Gallant) 9:52 (pp).

Penalties — Baco Mj (inter. on goaltender) 4:39; Calgary bench (too many men, served by Astashevich) 5:35; Sutter Cgy (holding) 7:57; Niven Mj (hooking) 11:16.

Shots on goal by

Moose Jaw 9 15 10 _ 34 Calgary 14 11 5 _ 30

Goal — Moose Jaw: Tetachuk (L, ), Unger (0:00 second, 16 shots, 13 saves). Calgary: Peters (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Moose Jaw: 1-5; Calgary: 2-5.

Referees — Chris Crich, Curtis Johanson. Linesmen — Marcus Gerow, Michael Roberts.

Attendance — 3,522 at Calgary.