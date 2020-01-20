HKO-WHL-Sums-Medicine Hat-Edmonton
Oil Kings 4, Tigers 2
First Period
1. Edmonton, Robertson 9 (Sawchuk, Dowhaniuk) 3:56.
2. Medicine Hat, Svejkovsky 13 (Baker) 13:45.
Penalties — Robertson Edm (cross checking) 18:05.
Second Period
3. Medicine Hat, Svejkovsky 14 (Hopwo, Hamblin) 3:52.
4. Edmonton, Sawchuk 17 (Souch, Guenther) 19:30.
Penalties — Van Impe Mh (hooking) 8:53; Plouffe Mh (interference) 9:16; Guenther Edm (tripping) 16:35.
Third Period
5. Edmonton, Sawchuk 18 (Robertson, Neighbours) 7:47 (pp).
6. Edmonton, Sawchuk 19 (Stewart) 18:41 (en).
Penalties — Hopwo Mh (slashing) 6:34; Cap Edm (cross checking) 11:22; Guenther Edm (high sticking) 15:51.
Shots on goal by
|Medicine Hat
|10
|10
|12
|_
|32
|Edmonton
|9
|13
|13
|_
|35
Goal — Medicine Hat: Søgaard (L, ). Edmonton: Warm (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Medicine Hat: 0-4; Edmonton: 1-2.
Referees — Ryan Benbow, Troy Murray. Linesmen — Scott Fulmer, Sheldon Skinner.
Attendance — 7,264 at Edmonton.