HKO-WHL-Sums-Lethbridge-Winnipeg

Ice 5, Hurricanes 1 First Period 1. Winnipeg, Benson 9 (Zloty, Savoie) 8:15. Penalties - Thurston Let (interference) 10:16; Thacker Let (tripping) 18:54; Boucher Wpg (cross checking) 18:54. Second Period 2. Winnipeg, Smallwood 6 (Milne, Lambos) 0:17. 3. Winnipeg, McClennon 12 (Zloty, Savoie) 4:26 (pp). 4. Winnipeg, Savoie 7 (McClennon, Zloty) 10:57 (pp). Penalties - Nash Let (interference) 3:37; Thurston Let (tripping) 9:42. Third Period 5. Lethbridge, Klavdiev 5 (Jones) 1:21. 6. Winnipeg, McClennon 13 (Benson) 19:10 (en). Penalties - Form Wpg (double minor, high sticking) 2:48; Nash Let (checking to the head) 4:40; Kovacs Let (holding) 11:56; Smallwood Wpg (tripping) 13:47. Shots on goal by Lethbridge 5 9 14 _ 28 Winnipeg 11 16 8 _ 35 Goal - Lethbridge: Thomson (L, ). Winnipeg: Alexander (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) - Lethbridge: 0-3; Winnipeg: 2-4. Referees - Bob Millette, Wyatt Rapsky. Linesmen - Matt Granger, Lane Gramiak. Attendance - 1,456 at Winnipeg.