HKO-WHL-Sums-Lethbridge-Swift Current

Hurricanes 3, Broncos 2

First Period

1. Lethbridge, Arntsen 3 (Thacker, Zimmer) 3:44 (pp).

2. Swift Current, McNutt 1 (Davies, Mistelbacher) 8:52.

3. Lethbridge, Shepard 4 (unassisted) 18:39 (sh).

Penalties — Birnie Sc (tripping) 2:02; Filmon Sc (high sticking) 9:45; McNutt Sc (tripping) 14:37; Marques Let (high sticking) 17:46.

Second Period

4. Swift Current, Pickering 1 (Davies, Mistelbacher) 5:12.

Penalties — Lethbridge bench (too many men, served by Bansley) 1:01; Burzynski Sc (delay of game) 5:58.

Third Period

5. Lethbridge, Shepard 5 (Stanley, Bentham) 10:34.

Penalties — Laventure Let (cross checking) 11:18; Jones Let (tripping) 18:33.

Shots on goal by

Lethbridge 12 13 7 _ 32 Swift Current 10 8 17 _ 35

Goal — Lethbridge: Picklyk (W, ). Swift Current: Dyck (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Lethbridge: 1-4; Swift Current: 0-4.

Referees — Kyle Kowalski, Karlin Krieger. Linesmen — Sean Dufour, Logan Tisdale.

Attendance — 1,734 at Swift Current.