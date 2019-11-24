HKO-WHL-Sums-Lethbridge-Red Deer

Hurricanes 11, Rebels 2

First Period

1. Lethbridge, Wilson 3 (Boyko, Barlage) 3:20.

2. Lethbridge, Boyko 7 (Cozens, Wheatcroft) 15:30.

3. Lethbridge, Jerome 12 (Palivko, Okuliar) 16:02.

4. Lethbridge, Cozens 17 (Wilson, Okuliar) 19:32.

5. Lethbridge, Jerome 13 (Palivko) 19:45.

Penalties — Isley Rd (tripping) 6:31; Jones Let (tripping) 12:38; Grubbe Rd (high sticking) 18:56; Addison Let (roughing) 18:56.

Second Period

6. Lethbridge, Addison 5 (Cotton, Cozens) 11:27 (pp).

7. Red Deer, Hausinger 4 (Smith, Davis) 14:05.

8. Lethbridge, Addison 6 (Cotton, Cozens) 17:40 (pp).

9. Lethbridge, Hall 4 (Thurston) 19:30.

Penalties — King Rd (cross checking) 4:00; Boyko Let (slashing) 8:41; Wiebe Rd (roughing) 11:19; Ward Rd (tripping) 16:47.

Third Period

10. Lethbridge, Barlage 7 (Boyko) 0:42.

11. Lethbridge, Addison 7 (Hall, Barlage) 3:22.

12. Lethbridge, Thurston 2 (Cozens, Nash) 12:58 (pp).

13. Red Deer, Sakowich 5 (Smith, Melin) 15:26.

Penalties — Arntsen Let (tripping) 7:16; Sexsmith Rd (holding) 9:38; Sedoff Rd (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct; major, major-boarding) 10:07; Cozens Let (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 10:07; Arntsen Let, Sedoff Rd (major, major-fighting) 10:07; Ward Rd (hooking) 11:47; Ward Rd (delay of game) 14:07; Stringer Let (hooking) 14:23.

Shots on goal by

Lethbridge 15 8 14 _ 37 Red Deer 14 6 8 _ 28

Goal — Lethbridge: Thomson (W, ). Red Deer: Anders (L, ), Fancy (16:02 first, 13 shots, 7 saves), Anders (0:42 third, 0 shots, 0 saves), Fancy (2:30 third, 1 shots, 0 saves), Anders (3:22 third, 0 shots, 0 saves), Fancy (5:17 third, 0 shots, 0 saves), Anders (7:16 third, 12 shots, 11 saves).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Lethbridge: 3-9; Red Deer: 0-4.

Referees — Kyle Kowalski, Brian McDonald. Linesmen — Chad Huseby, Cody Huseby.

Attendance — 4,057 at Red Deer.