HKO-WHL-Sums-Lethbridge-Prince Albert

Raiders 4, Hurricanes 1

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Palivko Let (interference) 10:37; Horon Pa (checking from behind) 17:59.

Second Period

1. Prince Albert, Usau 17 (Wiesblatt, Guhle) 1:08.

2. Lethbridge, Thurston 4 (unassisted) 3:13.

3. Prince Albert, Watts 20 (Nachbaur) 15:51.

Penalties — Okuliar Let (hooking) 5:24; Dorrington Let (roughing) 13:35; Hayes Pa (tripping) 17:02.

Third Period

4. Prince Albert, Hayes 4 (Protas, Guhle) 17:38 (pp).

5. Prince Albert, Watts 21 (unassisted) 19:38 (en).

Penalties — Wheatcroft Let (high sticking) 3:03; Prefontaine Let (boarding) 15:44.

Shots on goal by

Lethbridge 6 9 4 _ 19 Prince Albert 11 8 5 _ 24

Goal — Lethbridge: Tetachuk (L, ). Prince Albert: Paddock (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Lethbridge: 0-2; Prince Albert: 1-5.

Referees — Mike Campbell, Allan Scott. Linesmen — Aidan Penner, Levi Schutz.

Attendance — 2,884 at Prince Albert.