HKO-WHL-Sums-Lethbridge-Prince Albert

Raiders 4, Hurricanes 2

First Period

1. Prince Albert, Moe 1 (Usau, Guhle) 11:28.

2. Lethbridge, Nash 1 (Hall) 13:20.

Penalties — Guhle Pa (cross checking) 2:49.

Second Period

3. Prince Albert, Hayes 2 (Fonstad) 16:22.

Penalties — Okuliar Let (hooking) 6:40; Thacker Let (delay of game) 14:17; Guhle Pa (tripping) 18:39.

Third Period

4. Lethbridge, Wilson 1 (Kambeitz) 14:21.

5. Prince Albert, Moe 2 (Fonstad, Masella) 15:09.

6. Prince Albert, Usau 3 (Fonstad) 19:42 (en).

Penalties — Kambeitz Let (tripping) 0:47; Nagy Pa (boarding) 9:00.

Shots on goal by

Lethbridge 14 8 12 _ 34 Prince Albert 8 12 5 _ 25

Goal — Lethbridge: Thomson (L, ). Prince Albert: Bilous (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Lethbridge: 0-3; Prince Albert: 0-3.

Referees — Aydon Brown, Adam Byblow. Linesmen — Andrew Sawatsky, Levi Schutz.

Attendance — 2,502 at Prince Albert.