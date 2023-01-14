Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Kelowna-Victoria

Royals 4, Rockets 0

First Period

1. Victoria, Newman 4 (Hodson, Laroque) 8:16.

2. Victoria, Patton 9 (Poole, Hodson) 14:07.

Penalties — Scott Vic (hooking) 10:55; Price Kel (interference) 19:31.

Second Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Szturc Kel (interference) 7:40; Patton Vic (hooking) 11:19; Rybinski Vic (boarding) 14:17; Price Kel, Rybinski Vic (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 14:17; Price Kel, Rybinski Vic (major, major-fighting) 14:17.

Third Period

3. Victoria, Gannon 11 (Poole) 18:58 (en).

4. Victoria, Spizawka 1 (Trembecky, Misskey) 19:12.

Penalties — Misskey Vic (roughing) 13:22; Neutens Kel (interference) 13:22; Newman Vic (tripping) 14:54.

Shots on goal by

Kelowna 7 13 9 _ 29
Victoria 12 13 15 _ 40

Goal — Kelowna: Boyko (L, ), Kykkanen (14:07 first, 28 shots, 28 saves). Victoria: Holt (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Kelowna: 0-4; Victoria: 0-2.

Referees — Josh Albinati, Trevor Nolan. Linesmen — Liam Reid, Ryan Sirk.

Attendance — 4,106 at Victoria.

