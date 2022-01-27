HKO-WHL-Sums-Kelowna-Victoria

Rockets 4, Royals 3 First Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Kovacevic Kel (tripping) 6:53; Wilson Vic (slashing) 10:08. Second Period 1. Kelowna, Cristall 11 (Novak) 1:25. 2. Kelowna, Liwiski 10 (Dach) 5:29. 3. Victoria, Wilson 4 (Hodson, Scott) 15:30. 4. Kelowna, Babcock 1 (McMillen, Graham) 17:04. Penalties \u2014 Kovacevic Kel (hooking) 2:37; Parker Vic (high sticking) 6:38; Carmichael Kel (hooking) 12:49. Third Period 5. Victoria, Peach 24 (Shipley, Schuurman) 2:20. 6. Victoria, Hodson 2 (McMaster, Spizawka) 5:29. 7. Kelowna, Lee 9 (Dach, Liwiski) 18:06. Penalties \u2014 Laroque Vic (cross checking) 2:50; Lee Kel, Schuurman Vic (roughing) 20:00. Shots on goal by Kelowna 10 22 17 _ 49 Victoria 3 12 9 _ 24 Goal \u2014 Kelowna: Kykkanen (W, ). Victoria: Palmer (L, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Kelowna: 0-3; Victoria: 0-3. Referees \u2014 Corey Koop, Trevor Nolan. Linesmen \u2014 Cole Cooke, Ryan White. Attendance \u2014 1,820 at Victoria.