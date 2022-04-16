HKO-WHL-Sums-Kelowna-Vancouver

Rockets 3, Giants 2 (OT) First Period 1. Kelowna, Flamand 10 (Liwiski, Szturc) 5:33 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Camazzola Van (interference) 3:34; DeSouza Kel (high sticking) 7:10; Flamand Kel (boarding) 12:08. Second Period 2. Vancouver, Lysell 22 (Leslie) 9:53. Penalties \u2014 Vancouver bench (too many men, served by Mount) 12:36. Third Period 3. Vancouver, Ostapchuk 25 (Lysell) 0:39 (pp). 4. Kelowna, Kydd 18 (Dach, Price) 12:27 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Babcock Kel (interference) 0:29; Dorey Kel (high sticking) 2:39; Lipinski Van (slashing) 4:22; Horning Van (high sticking) 5:56; Liwiski Kel (tripping) 6:20; Toth Van (high sticking) 12:15. Overtime No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 None. Shots on goal by Kelowna 9 17 15 2 _ 43 Vancouver 8 11 9 1 _ 29 Goal \u2014 Kelowna: Boyko (W, ). Vancouver: Gurski (43 shots, 40 saves). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Kelowna: 2-5; Vancouver: 1-5. Referees \u2014 Stephen Campbell, Brett Iverson. Linesmen \u2014 Nick Bilko, Tim Plamondon. Attendance \u2014 3,511 at Vancouver.