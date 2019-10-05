Rockets 2, Cougars 1

First Period

1. Kelowna, Novak 2 (Kindree, Lee) 4:23.

Penalties — Liwiski Kel (slashing) 14:53.

Second Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Liwiski Kel (holding) 0:23; Lee Kel (interference) 18:02.

Third Period

2. Prince George, Maser 1 (Upper, Rhinehart) 10:11 (pp).

3. Kelowna, Novak 3 (Comrie, Topping) 18:11 (pp).

Penalties — Samson Pg (cross checking) 4:34; Crossley Pg (hooking) 6:46; Swetlikoff Kel (tripping) 9:32; Foote Kel (high sticking) 15:56; Maser Pg (holding) 16:25.

Shots on goal by

Kelowna 3 6 12 _ 21
Prince George 7 15 6 _ 28

Goal — Kelowna: Basran (W, ). Prince George: Gauthier (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Kelowna: 1-3; Prince George: 1-5.

Referees — Brayden Arcand, Kyle Kowalski. Linesmen — Deion Foster, Sheldon Skinner.

Attendance — 2,243 at Prince George.