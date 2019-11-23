Cougars 4, Blazers 3

First Period

1. Prince George, Maser 9 (Moberg, Browne) 10:10 (pp).

2. Prince George, Bowie 3 (Koffer, Maser) 10:43.

3. Kamloops, Centazzo 13 (Franklin, Zary) 13:21.

4. Kamloops, Franklin 14 (Baragano, Hughes) 18:41.

5. Prince George, Rhinehart 2 (Sander, Colina) 19:27.

Penalties — Pillar Kam (high sticking) 1:03; Mikhalchuk Pg (high sticking) 3:55; Stankoven Kam (high sticking) 9:45.

Second Period

6. Kamloops, Franklin 15 (Centazzo) 11:40.

Penalties — Schoettler Pg (holding) 7:19; Armstrong Pg (high sticking) 15:48.

Third Period

7. Prince George, Bowie 4 (unassisted) 9:22.

Penalties — Maser Pg (double minor, high sticking) 14:26; Samson Pg (tripping) 7:21; Kuefler Kam (too many men) 11:41.

Shots on goal by

Kamloops 15 14 15 _ 44
Prince George 9 5 4 _ 18

Goal — Kamloops: Ramsay (9 shots, 6 saves), Garand (L, 0:00 second, ). Prince George: Gauthier (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Kamloops: 0-6; Prince George: 1-3.

Referees — Adam Bloski, Taylor Burzminski. Linesmen — Nick Bilko, Bradley Parker.

Attendance — 2,211 at Prince George.