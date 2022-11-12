Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Everett-Tri-City

Silvertips 4, Americans 3

First Period

1. Everett, Zaplitny 4 (Gibson, Jamieson) 4:13.

2. Everett, Hemmerling 6 (unassisted) 7:45.

3. Everett, Hofer 11 (Heslop) 7:58.

Penalties — Ernst Tc (high sticking) 2:06.

Second Period

4. Everett, Hofer 12 (Zaplitny, Heslop) 1:30.

5. Tri-City, McMillan 4 (Fan, Lajoie) 13:28.

6. Tri-City, Koch 1 (Dragicevic, Serraglio) 15:39.

Penalties — Zaplitny Evt (roughing) 7:29.

Third Period

7. Tri-City, Greenway 8 (Anisimovicz, Dragicevic) 3:50.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Everett 16 5 5 _ 26
Tri-City 6 9 13 _ 28

Goal — Everett: Holt (W, ). Tri-City: Suchanek (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Everett: 0-1; Tri-City: 0-1.

Referees — Graedy Hamilton, Stephen Campbell. Linesmen — Tim Plamondon, Max Lucas.

Attendance — 3,651 at Tri-City.

Written By