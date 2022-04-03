Skip to main content
News

HKO-WHL-Sums-Everett-Tri-City

Silvertips 2, Americans 1

First Period

1. Everett, Hemmerling 10 (unassisted) 1:18.

2. Tri-City, Bouchard 11 (Ernst, Mutala) 18:19 (pp).

Penalties — Roest Evt (high sticking) 10:24; Roest Evt (high sticking) 12:24; Sutter Evt (holding) 16:39.

Second Period

3. Everett, Berezowski 45 (Zellweger, Gut) 17:30 (pp).

Penalties — Dragicevic Tc (double minor, high sticking) 14:47; Roest Evt, Sloan Tc (roughing) 20:00.

Third Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Everett 3 14 5 _ 22
Tri-City 9 6 11 _ 26

Goal — Everett: Holt (W, ). Tri-City: Suchanek (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Everett: 1-2; Tri-City: 1-3.

Referees — Ian Jendro, Ward Pateman. Linesmen — Rance Hughes, Max Lucas.

Attendance — 2,948 at Tri-City.