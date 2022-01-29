Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Everett-Tri-City

Silvertips 3, Americans 0

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Courtney Evt (tripping) 3:12; Bell Tc (tripping) 5:00; Huuhtanen Evt (high sticking) 19:29; Melnyk Tc (interference) 19:43.

Second Period

1. Everett, Berezowski 26 (Wright, Zellweger) 2:39.

Penalties — Hofer Evt (charging) 9:23; Lajoie Tc (delay of game) 17:11.

Third Period

2. Everett, Wright 14 (Zellweger, Huuhtanen) 15:45 (pp).

3. Everett, Campbell 14 (Hofer) 17:38 (en).

Penalties — McMillan Tc (tripping) 14:01; Bell Tc (cross checking) 17:11; Gut Evt (high sticking) 17:17; Sutter Evt (holding) 18:49.

Shots on goal by

Everett 12 15 12 _ 39
Tri-City 5 8 9 _ 22

Goal — Everett: Holt (W, ). Tri-City: Suchanek (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Everett: 1-5; Tri-City: 0-5.

Referees — Corey Koop, Trevor Nolan. Linesmen — Steven Fleming, Rance Hughes.

Attendance — 2,302 at Tri-City.