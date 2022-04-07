HKO-WHL-Sums-Everett-Spokane

Chiefs 3, Silvertips 2 (OT) First Period 1. Everett, Zellweger 14 (Roest, Berezowski) 4:41. 2. Spokane, Bertholet 23 (Hughes, Atchison) 7:44 (pp). 3. Spokane, Hayes 7 (Wiles, Proske) 8:10 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Hofer Evt (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 5:46; Hofer Evt, Kovgoreniya Spo (major, major-fighting) 5:46; Whittle Evt (holding) 7:24. Second Period 4. Everett, Huuhtanen 37 (Zellweger, Gut) 3:20 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Swetlikoff Evt (holding) 0:30; Sward Spo (delay of game) 2:54; Cheveldayoff Spo (tripping) 4:55; Cheveldayoff Spo (high sticking) 10:32; Cheveldayoff Spo (high sticking) 19:32. Third Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Weinstein Spo (roughing) 11:11. Overtime No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 None. Shots on goal by Everett 5 19 10 0 _ 34 Spokane 9 5 16 1 _ 31 Goal \u2014 Everett: MacInnes (31 shots, 28 saves). Spokane: Beaupit (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Everett: 1-5; Spokane: 2-3. Referees \u2014 Mark Heier, Ian Jendro. Linesmen \u2014 Cameron Wetmore, Adam McMasters. Attendance \u2014 7,252 at Spokane.