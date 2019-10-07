HKO-WHL-Sums-Everett-Spokane
Silvertips 4, Chiefs 3
First Period
1. Everett, Kindopp 6 (Gut) 5:15.
2. Spokane, Hughes 2 (Russell, Finley) 8:36 (pp).
Penalties — Kindopp Evt (tripping) 8:03; Butt Evt (checking to the head) 10:54; Fairbrother Evt, McGrew Spo (major, major-fighting) 19:10.
Second Period
3. Spokane, Beckman 2 (Král, Smith) 3:13 (pp).
4. Everett, Wright 1 (Gut, Kindopp) 14:24.
5. Spokane, Reller 1 (Atchison, Smith) 16:05.
Penalties — Hendren Evt (boarding) 1:06; Gut Evt (tripping) 3:06; Russell Spo (hooking) 9:25; Russell Spo (holding) 16:41.
Third Period
6. Everett, Lee 1 (Butt, Vitelli) 1:39.
7. Everett, Kindopp 7 (Gut, Fairbrother) 3:53 (pp).
Penalties — Gabruch Spo (tripping) 2:25; Gurney Evt (slashing) 10:02.
Shots on goal by
|Everett
|8
|9
|8
|_
|25
|Spokane
|5
|12
|13
|_
|30
Goal — Everett: Karki (W, ). Spokane: Arnold (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Everett: 1-3; Spokane: 2-5.
Referees — Kevin Bennett, Brett Iverson. Linesmen — Nick Bilko, Tim Plamondon.
Attendance — 3,401 at Spokane.