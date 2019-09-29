HKO-WHL-Sums-Everett-Kelowna
Rockets 5, Silvertips 1
First Period
1. Kelowna, Lee 1 (Farren, Korczak) 11:31.
Penalties — Farren Kel (high sticking) 3:23; Vitelli Evt (interference) 4:07; Lee Evt (interference) 13:00; Lee Kel (high sticking) 15:42.
Second Period
2. Kelowna, Topping 3 (Novak, Mattson) 2:16.
3. Kelowna, Wong 1 (Farren, Swetlikoff) 3:11.
4. Kelowna, Kindree 1 (Novak, Korczak) 17:16 (pp).
Penalties — Kindree Kel (cross checking) 4:26; Lee Kel (high sticking) 9:55; Lambert Evt (interference) 16:38; Sutter Evt (boarding) 18:53; Hamaliuk Kel (interference) 18:57; Topping Kel (tripping) 19:09.
Third Period
5. Everett, Berezowski 2 (Wylie) 13:11.
6. Kelowna, Comrie 1 (Foote, Mattson) 19:35 (pp).
Penalties — Butt Evt (roughing, misconduct) 1:35; Comrie Kel (cross checking) 3:42; Patterson Evt (misconduct, mouthguard) 9:03; Lee Evt (hooking) 9:03; Butt Evt (charging) 19:01.
Shots on goal by
|Everett
|7
|10
|10
|_
|27
|Kelowna
|15
|12
|6
|_
|33
Goal — Everett: Wolf (L, ), Karki (0:00 third, 6 shots, 5 saves). Kelowna: Basran (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Everett: 0-7; Kelowna: 2-7.
Referees — Matthew Hicketts, Steve Papp. Linesmen — Riley Balson, Dustin Minty.
Attendance — 5,011 at Kelowna.