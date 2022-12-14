HKO-WHL-Sums-Edmonton-Lethbridge

Hurricanes 4, Oil Kings 1

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Laventure Let (hooking) 13:55; Szabo Edm, Astashevich Let (roughing) 17:02.

Second Period

1. Lethbridge, Shepard 11 (unassisted) 10:07.

2. Edmonton, Pilling 8 (Hodnett, Port) 12:02 (pp).

3. Lethbridge, Pauls 2 (Shepard, Renas) 14:31.

Penalties — Seitz Edm (tripping) 4:07; Szabo Edm, Shepard Let (roughing) 11:14; Finnie Edm, Arntsen Let, Jones Let (roughing) 11:27; Kovacevic Edm, Arntsen Let (major, major-fighting) 16:03.

Third Period

4. Lethbridge, Wormald 11 (Marques) 15:01.

5. Lethbridge, Zandee 4 (Arntsen, Pauls) 18:33.

Penalties — Doyle Let (high sticking) 1:14; Szabo Edm (tripping) 1:14; Robson Edm, Marques Let (major, major-fighting) 17:19.

Shots on goal by

Edmonton 16 5 6 _ 27 Lethbridge 12 17 19 _ 48

Goal — Edmonton: Hay (L, ). Lethbridge: Meneghin (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Edmonton: 1-2; Lethbridge: 0-1.

Referees — Austin Weisgerber, Mason Stewart. Linesmen — Greg Sarauer, Michael Roberts.

Attendance — 2,776 at Lethbridge.