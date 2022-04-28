HKO-WHL-Sums-Edmonton-Lethbridge

Oil Kings 6, Hurricanes 4

First Period

1. Lethbridge, Thacker 1 (Klavdiev, Arntsen) 1:03.

2. Edmonton, Guenther 4 (Sourdif) 5:25.

3. Lethbridge, Arntsen 1 (Jones, Nash) 17:47.

Penalties — Wood Let (holding) 13:11.

Second Period

4. Edmonton, Souch 3 (Kubicek, Dowhaniuk) 5:16 (pp).

5. Edmonton, Seitz 1 (unassisted) 11:19.

6. Lethbridge, Laventure 1 (Jones) 13:20.

Penalties — Zandee Let (interference) 3:29; Pauls Let (closing hand on puck) 8:51.

Third Period

7. Edmonton, Horstmann 1 (Wiebe) 3:58.

8. Lethbridge, Hall 1 (Klavdiev) 15:17.

9. Edmonton, Williams 1 (Guhle, Neighbours) 15:57 (pp).

10. Edmonton, Demek 1 (Guenther, Neighbours) 19:50 (en).

Penalties — Nash Let (boarding) 15:34.

Shots on goal by

Edmonton 13 17 17 _ 47 Lethbridge 6 5 6 _ 17

Goal — Edmonton: Cossa (W, ). Lethbridge: Thomson (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Edmonton: 2-4; Lethbridge: 0-0.

Referees — Brian MacDonald, Kyle Kowalski. Linesmen — Jason Nedinis, Aidan Henderson.

Attendance — 2,386 at Lethbridge.