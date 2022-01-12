HKO-WHL-Sums-Brandon-Medicine Hat

Tigers 4, Wheat Kings 3 (OT)

First Period

1. Medicine Hat, Ferster 8 (Wiesblatt, MacKenzie) 4:14 (pp).

2. Brandon, Roersma 9 (Hammett, Thornton) 13:14.

3. Brandon, Greig 15 (Danielson, Nychuk) 14:01 (pp).

Penalties — Brandon bench (too many men, served by Bennett) 3:14; Zimmer Bdn (high sticking) 9:49; Danielson Mh (slashing) 13:37; MacNeil Mh (holding) 16:37; Roberts Bdn, Baker Mh (major, major-fighting) 19:54.

Second Period

4. Medicine Hat, Ferster 9 (Bocharov, MacKenzie) 0:46.

5. Brandon, Greig 16 (unassisted) 3:18.

Penalties — Johnson Bdn (hooking) 13:12; Ginnell Bdn, Parsons Mh (major, major-fighting) 16:22.

Third Period

6. Medicine Hat, Lee 6 (Boehm, Wiesblatt) 11:55.

Penalties — None.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Brandon 13 5 2 2 _ 22 Medicine Hat 9 13 10 1 _ 33

Goal — Brandon: Kruger (33 shots, 29 saves). Medicine Hat: Bjorklund (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Brandon: 1-2; Medicine Hat: 1-3.

Referees — Chris Crich, Curtis Johanson. Linesmen — Jared Capner, Tyson Phillips.

Attendance — 1,959 at Medicine Hat.