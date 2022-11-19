WHL All Times Local Western Conference B.C. Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Prince George 20 11 9 0 0 87 75 22 Kamloops 16 9 4 2 1 61 40 21 Vancouver 20 7 9 2 2 60 75 18 Kelowna 16 7 8 1 0 61 61 15 Victoria 21 3 15 3 0 50 97 9 U.S. Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Portland 18 15 1 1 1 85 55 32 Seattle 16 12 3 1 0 75 47 25 Everett 19 12 7 0 0 76 71 24 Tri-City 18 7 11 0 0 73 83 14 Spokane 17 4 12 0 1 56 95 9 Eastern Conference East Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Winnipeg 20 19 1 0 0 96 52 38 Saskatoon 19 15 4 0 0 70 36 30 Moose Jaw 20 12 8 0 0 64 63 24 Regina 21 9 10 1 1 76 81 20 Prince Albert 21 7 12 2 0 49 67 16 Brandon 22 7 13 2 0 54 81 16 Central Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Red Deer 21 16 3 0 2 82 48 34 Lethbridge 20 11 8 0 1 50 58 23 Calgary 17 10 5 1 1 61 45 22 Swift Current 19 9 10 0 0 64 68 18 Medicine Hat 20 6 9 4 1 75 68 17 Edmonton 21 3 17 1 0 40 99 7 Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns. Tuesday's results Swift Current 4 Brandon 2 Prince Albert 2 Moose Jaw 1 Red Deer 4 Edmonton 1 Portland 4 Calgary 1 Wednesday's results Medicine Hat 6 Brandon 1 Thursday's results Winnipeg 9 Regina 5 Friday's results Saskatoon 4 Medicine Hat 3 (OT) Moose Jaw 5 Swift Current 4 Lethbridge 3 Red Deer 2 (SO) Edmonton 5 Brandon 3 Portland 4 Everett 1 Kelowna 10 Spokane 3 Prince George 9 Victoria 1 Calgary at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m. Kamloops 4 Vancouver 1 Saturday's results Moose Jaw at Swift Current, 7 p.m. Medicine Hat at Prince Albert, 7 p.m. Brandon at Red Deer, 7 p.m. Kamloops at Portland, 6 p.m. Edmonton at Lethbridge, 7 p.m. Prince George at Victoria, 6:05 p.m. Regina at Winnipeg, 8:05 p.m. Everett at Seattle, 6:05 p.m. Calgary at Spokane, 7:05 p.m. Tri-City at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m. Tuesday's games Lethbridge at Winnipeg, 7:05 p.m. Wednesday's games Lethbridge at Winnipeg, 7:05 p.m. Edmonton at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m. Moose Jaw at Prince George, 7 p.m. Kamloops at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m. Vancouver at Spokane, 7:05 p.m. Kelowna at Seattle, 7:05 p.m. Portland at Everett, 7:05 p.m.