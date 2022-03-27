WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Kamloops 61 44 15 2 0 255 151 90 x-Kelowna 60 35 19 1 5 215 194 76 Vancouver 59 23 32 4 0 165 209 50 Victoria 63 22 35 5 1 180 257 50 Prince George 59 21 35 2 1 157 204 45

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Everett 61 43 10 3 5 264 166 94 x-Portland 62 41 16 3 2 267 174 87 x-Seattle 61 38 17 4 2 235 162 82 Spokane 61 19 37 4 1 161 264 43 Tri-City 61 18 38 5 0 160 278 41

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts xy-Winnipeg 60 46 9 3 2 270 138 97 x-Moose Jaw 61 35 21 3 2 231 191 75 x-Saskatoon 61 34 23 3 1 203 204 72 Brandon 59 30 24 3 2 193 216 65 Prince Albert 60 24 31 4 1 170 205 53 Regina 59 23 31 3 2 211 236 51

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Edmonton 61 46 12 2 1 271 161 95 x-Red Deer 62 41 17 2 2 236 165 86 Lethbridge 59 26 29 3 1 172 214 56 Swift Current 62 24 31 5 2 165 224 55 Calgary 60 22 30 6 2 163 200 52 Medicine Hat 60 11 45 3 1 142 273 26

Note: x - clinched playoff berth; y - clinched division; Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Wednesday's results

Winnipeg at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Victoria 4 Kelowna 3

Friday's results

Brandon 5 Prince Albert 3

Saskatoon 3 Regina 1

Red Deer 3 Medicine Hat 0

Edmonton 5 Lethbridge 2

Portland 7 Tri-City 1

Kamloops 6 Kelowna 0

Victoria 4 Prince George 2

Everett 7 Spokane 2

Seattle 5 Vancouver 2

Saturday's results

Winnipeg 6 Prince Albert 2

Red Deer 6 Swift Current 2

Moose Jaw 7 Saskatoon 0

Calgary 2 Medicine Hat 0

Brandon 5 Regina 2

Tri-City 4 Spokane 0

Seattle 6 Vancouver 2

Everett 7 Portland 3

Prince George 3 Victoria 0

Kelowna 5 Kamloops 3

Sunday's results

Swift Current at Calgary, 2 p.m.

Prince Albert at Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

Lethbridge at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Prince George at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Tri-City, 4:05 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Moose Jaw at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Everett at Portland, 7 p.m.

Brandon at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Swift Current at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Regina, 7 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Prince George at Kamloops, 7 p.m.