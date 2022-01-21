WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kamloops 34 22 11 1 0 140 88 45 Kelowna 32 18 10 1 3 121 103 40 Prince George 36 17 17 1 1 107 117 36 Vancouver 34 15 17 2 0 101 117 32 Victoria 34 12 18 4 0 98 142 28

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Everett 37 26 7 2 2 158 106 56 Seattle 33 20 9 4 0 118 92 44 Portland 35 19 11 3 2 125 109 43 Tri-City 33 11 18 4 0 98 153 26 Spokane 32 10 19 2 1 88 127 23

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Winnipeg 35 28 5 2 0 168 76 58 Moose Jaw 38 18 16 3 1 133 138 40 Brandon 36 18 14 2 2 116 131 40 Saskatoon 35 19 14 1 1 111 120 40 Prince Albert 36 15 19 1 1 108 129 32 Regina 33 15 17 0 1 119 125 31

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Edmonton 39 27 9 2 1 159 110 57 Red Deer 37 23 11 2 1 131 104 49 Calgary 34 15 13 4 2 106 109 36 Swift Current 35 13 17 4 1 96 127 31 Lethbridge 31 14 14 2 1 95 113 31 Medicine Hat 35 7 24 3 1 91 151 18

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Friday's results

Regina at Brandon, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Red Deer at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Kamloops at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Spokane at Seattle, 7:05 p.m.

Kelowna at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's games

Lethbridge at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Regina at Brandon, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 6 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 6:05 p.m.

Prince George at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Everett at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

Tri-City at Seattle, 5:05 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Spokane at Portland, 5 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Red Deer at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Prince Albert at Regina, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Spokane at Seattle, 7:05 p.m.