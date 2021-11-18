WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kamloops 15 13 2 0 0 75 30 26 Kelowna 12 8 3 0 1 46 41 17 Vancouver 13 7 5 1 0 43 39 15 Prince George 15 6 9 0 0 40 48 12 Victoria 14 1 11 2 0 27 66 4

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Everett 13 12 0 0 1 48 23 25 Seattle 14 10 3 1 0 52 37 21 Portland 16 5 9 1 1 42 59 12 Spokane 12 3 7 2 0 34 41 8 Tri-City 12 3 7 2 0 31 54 8

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Winnipeg 18 17 1 0 0 98 31 34 Saskatoon 18 11 6 1 0 59 57 23 Moose Jaw 16 7 8 0 1 51 57 15 Prince Albert 16 6 9 0 1 42 58 13 Regina 16 6 10 0 0 49 57 12 Brandon 16 6 10 0 0 44 75 12

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Edmonton 18 12 3 2 1 68 43 27 Red Deer 19 12 6 1 0 67 48 25 Calgary 14 7 7 0 0 39 50 14 Swift Current 16 5 8 2 1 41 54 13 Lethbridge 16 6 10 0 0 42 61 12 Medicine Hat 15 4 7 3 1 40 49 12

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Sunday's results

Moose Jaw 3 Lethbridge 2

Winnipeg 6 Saskatoon 0

Calgary 4 Medicine Hat 3 (OT)

Tuesday's results

Everett 3 Portland 2 (OT)

Friday's games

Winnipeg at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Brandon, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Prince Albert at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Portland, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Victoria at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Everett at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

Regina at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Prince Albert at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Portland, 6 p.m.

Kamloops at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 6:05 p.m.

Victoria at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Sunday's games

Calgary at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Everett, 4:05 p.m.