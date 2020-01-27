HKO-WHL-Standings

WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kamloops 46 31 12 2 1 195 109 65 Victoria 45 25 17 3 0 118 122 53 Kelowna 46 23 20 1 2 124 141 49 Vancouver 44 19 20 3 2 111 117 43 Prince George 45 13 25 3 4 95 147 33

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Portland 46 35 6 2 3 192 110 75 Everett 46 31 11 3 1 156 112 66 Spokane 46 25 16 4 1 170 138 55 Seattle 45 18 22 3 2 129 173 41 Tri-City 44 14 25 4 1 114 192 33

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Winnipeg 46 29 16 1 0 170 155 59 Prince Albert 47 24 14 5 4 155 129 57 Brandon 46 25 17 2 2 169 128 54 Saskatoon 46 23 19 2 2 144 151 50 Regina 45 14 26 3 2 132 185 33 Moose Jaw 44 12 30 2 0 109 196 26

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Edmonton 49 32 8 6 3 180 130 73 Lethbridge 47 29 11 2 5 189 130 65 Medicine Hat 46 30 14 1 1 199 145 62 Calgary 45 25 15 4 1 154 135 55 Red Deer 45 15 25 2 3 125 187 35 Swift Current 45 10 31 1 3 100 198 24

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Thursday's results

Everett 2 Vancouver 1

Friday's results

Prince Albert 3 Edmonton 2

Moose Jaw 5 Swift Current 2

Saskatoon 6 Medicine Hat 5

Lethbridge 7 Regina 2

Brandon 6 Victoria 3

Portland 8 Tri-City 2

Kamloops 3 Prince George 0

Kelowna 3 Seattle 2 (OT)

Saturday's results

Edmonton 3 Saskatoon 2

Medicine Hat 4 Prince Albert 3 (SO)

Swift Current 6 Moose Jaw 3

Winnipeg 5 Victoria 2

Lethbridge 6 Brandon 5 (OT)

Calgary 5 Red Deer 2

Portland 6 Seattle 5 (SO)

Kelowna 3 Vancouver 2 (OT)

Prince George 3 Kamloops 1

Spokane 7 Tri-City 2

Sunday's results

Calgary 5 Red Deer 2

Regina 4 Saskatoon 3 (OT)

Everett 4 Spokane 1

Vancouver at Kelowna, 5:05 p.m.

Winnipeg 5 Moose Jaw 4

Tuesday's games

Victoria at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Swift Current at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Brandon at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Seattle, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Victoria at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Brandon at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Spokane at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Friday's games

Lethbridge at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Victoria at Regina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Brandon at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Spokane at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Kamloops at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Everett, 7:35 p.m.