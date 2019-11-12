HKO-WHL-Standings

WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kamloops 19 13 6 0 0 76 44 26 Vancouver 20 10 8 1 1 56 52 22 Kelowna 19 9 8 1 1 59 62 20 Victoria 17 9 7 1 0 42 47 19 Prince George 19 4 13 0 2 39 68 10

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Everett 17 13 4 0 0 50 39 26 Portland 17 11 5 0 1 62 42 23 Tri-City 18 11 6 0 1 52 62 23 Spokane 17 8 7 2 0 64 44 18 Seattle 17 5 9 2 1 40 65 13

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Prince Albert 20 13 4 3 0 73 46 29 Saskatoon 20 11 7 1 1 63 57 24 Winnipeg 19 10 8 1 0 65 77 21 Moose Jaw 17 9 7 1 0 53 59 19 Brandon 21 9 12 0 0 66 64 18 Regina 16 2 12 2 0 41 72 6

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Edmonton 20 13 3 3 1 73 54 30 Lethbridge 21 13 5 0 3 77 55 29 Medicine Hat 19 12 6 1 0 79 57 25 Calgary 17 9 6 1 1 61 54 20 Red Deer 18 5 11 0 2 48 76 12 Swift Current 17 3 11 1 2 31 74 9

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Friday's results

Saskatoon 3 Red Deer 1

Swift Current at Regina, 7 p.m.

Prince Albert 6 Brandon 3

Moose Jaw 3 Winnipeg 2

Lethbridge 4 Edmonton 3 (SO)

Tri-City 4 Calgary 3 (SO)

Victoria 3 Prince George 2 (SO)

Everett 4 Spokane 3

Medicine Hat 8 Kelowna 5

Vancouver 3 Portland 1

Kamloops 7 Seattle 4

Saturday's results

Moose Jaw 3 Swift Current 1

Saskatoon 4 Brandon 2

Red Deer 3 Prince Albert 2

Winnipeg 5 Regina 4

Portland 2 Vancouver 1 (SO)

Tri-City 3 Lethbridge 2

Edmonton 4 Calgary 2

Everett 4 Seattle 2

Kamloops 7 Medicine Hat 3

Victoria 2 Prince George 1

Spokane 6 Kelowna 1

Monday's results

Brandon 7 Winnipeg 2

Tri-City 3 Edmonton 0

Kamloops 5 Kelowna 2

Friday's games

Medicine Hat at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Spokane at Portland, 7 p.m.

Prince George at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Lethbridge at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's games

Moose Jaw at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Prince Albert at Regina, 7 p.m.

Brandon at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Edmonton at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.

Prince George at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Kamloops at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Winnipeg at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.